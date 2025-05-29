Left Menu

Google Empowers Indian Consumers with Direct Pixel Sales

Google has launched direct sales of its Pixel devices via the Google Store in India. This move is to address the dynamic Indian smartphone market and complement its existing retail channels. The strategy aims to boost accessibility with AI-powered devices and strengthen Google's presence in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:52 IST
Google has taken a significant step in enhancing its presence in India by launching direct sales of Pixel devices through the official Google Store. For the first time, Indian consumers can directly purchase smartphones, watches, buds, and accessories from Google online.

The move complements Google's substantial online and offline retail footprint, according to a company statement. This initiative reflects Google's strategic focus on India's rapidly evolving smartphone market, as noted by Mitul Shah, Managing Director of Devices and Services at Google India.

Shah emphasized that while Google remains committed to expanding retail availability and strengthening customer support, there is currently no specified timeline for the establishment of physical Google Stores in India. The efforts align with Google's broader strategy to empower Indian users with AI-driven technology.

