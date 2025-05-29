Left Menu

Trade Court Ruling Boosts Wall Street Confidence

The U.S. trade court blocked most of President Trump's proposed tariffs, empowering Congress's authority over foreign commerce. Nvidia shares jumped on strong earnings despite export worries. Other stocks, including Apple and Meta, surged as Wall Street experienced significant gains. The ruling could reshape U.S. economic strategies globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:10 IST
Trade Court Ruling Boosts Wall Street Confidence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures rose on Thursday following a U.S. trade court's decision to block most of President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, a move seen as affirming Congress's exclusive power to regulate foreign commerce. This development was complemented by Nvidia's strong quarterly revenue, boosting the company's shares.

The Court of International Trade's ruling highlighted constitutional boundaries, indicating that the president's emergency powers do not override Congress's authority. Analysts believe this weakens Trump's negotiating stance with trading partners. While the decision can be appealed, its immediate impact voids tariffs implemented since January under the IEEPA.

In market reactions, Nvidia's shares climbed 5.4% despite anticipating a drop in sales due to upcoming export restrictions to China. Among other tech stocks, Advanced Micro Devices and the VanEck Semiconductor ETF also saw gains. Overall, this month has been favorable for equities, with major indices tracking significant growth.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025