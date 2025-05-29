AI Revolution: Preparing for a New Era of Change
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence on society and industries, urging all sectors to prepare for inevitable changes. At the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, he emphasized AI's permanence and its potential parallels to the impact of the internet and electronics.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has sounded a clarion call for sectors and industries across the board to brace for the sweeping transformations heralded by Artificial Intelligence. Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, the Minister for Electronics and IT underscored AI's inevitable and lasting influence.
Vaishnaw drew parallels between the revolution sparked by the internet and electronics and anticipates a similar trajectory for AI in reshaping society's landscape. He reinforced that AI is not a fleeting trend but a reality to which sectors must swiftly adapt.
Calling on industry stakeholders to remain vigilant, Vaishnaw urged them to proactively adapt to the impending AI-driven changes. The Minister's insights come as various sectors plan to integrate AI solutions, reflecting a broader movement towards embracing technological advancements.
