Tamboli Castings Limited Wins Prestigious CII National Best Practices Award

Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL), a leader in the investment casting industry, received the CII National Best Practices Award at the CII Smart Manufacturing Platform event in Delhi on May 29th, 2025. This accolade is a testament to TCL's strategic vision and leadership in leveraging Industry 4.0 for future growth.

The CII event highlights organizations successfully integrating advanced technologies to forge the future of manufacturing in India. TCL's emphasis on smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 practices, including robotics and real-time data analytics, underscores its commitment to operational excellence and sustainability.

TCL's Chairman, Vaibhav B. Tamboli, noted the company's pioneering efforts in adopting advanced technologies and upskilling its workforce, emphasizing their role in maintaining a competitive edge in the industry. Tamboli Industries, the parent company, supports TCL's focus on sustainable and innovative manufacturing solutions.