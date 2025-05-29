Left Menu

Tamboli Castings Limited Wins Prestigious CII National Best Practices Award

Tamboli Castings Limited, a subsidiary of Tamboli Industries, has been awarded the CII National Best Practices Award at the CII Smart Manufacturing Platform event. The award acknowledges TCL's leadership in adopting Industry 4.0 practices, focusing on digital-led innovation, smart manufacturing, and sustainability efforts to drive future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:47 IST
Tamboli Castings Limited Wins Prestigious CII National Best Practices Award
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamboli Castings Limited (TCL), a leader in the investment casting industry, received the CII National Best Practices Award at the CII Smart Manufacturing Platform event in Delhi on May 29th, 2025. This accolade is a testament to TCL's strategic vision and leadership in leveraging Industry 4.0 for future growth.

The CII event highlights organizations successfully integrating advanced technologies to forge the future of manufacturing in India. TCL's emphasis on smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 practices, including robotics and real-time data analytics, underscores its commitment to operational excellence and sustainability.

TCL's Chairman, Vaibhav B. Tamboli, noted the company's pioneering efforts in adopting advanced technologies and upskilling its workforce, emphasizing their role in maintaining a competitive edge in the industry. Tamboli Industries, the parent company, supports TCL's focus on sustainable and innovative manufacturing solutions.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025