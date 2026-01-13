X Square Robot: Revolutionizing Robotics with Embodied AI and Foundation Models

X Square Robot, a leading force in general-purpose embodied AI, announced the completion of its Series A++ funding round on January 12, raising approximately US$140 million (RMB 1 billion). This significant investment attracted top-tier investors including ByteDance and HongShan, showcasing confidence in X Square's model capabilities and product potential.

''We are honored to have the strong endorsement of our world-class strategic investors,'' stated Wang Qian, founder and CEO of X Square Robot. ''Our vision is to enable robots to master real-world tasks effectively through our innovative 'robot brain'—a foundation model paralleling virtual LLMs that breaks generalization barriers,'' Wang added.

Among the company's advancements is the WALL-A model, integrating VLA with World Models for improved AI performance in unstructured environments. X Square plans further innovation, emphasizing a data-driven closed-loop approach involving hardware and model iterations. Remarkably, its robots have demonstrated autonomous capabilities in areas like food delivery, highlighting AI's practical applicability.

