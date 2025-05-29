India's AMCA: Stealth Fighter Revolution

India is poised to emerge as a significant player in military aviation with its ambitious plan to construct five prototypes of the fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, dubbed the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, highlighting the enhancement of domestic manufacturing under the Make-in-India programme.

Speaking at the CII Business Summit, Singh emphasized the pivotal role the AMCA will play in bolstering India's national security and underlined the potential benefits of private sector involvement in defence projects. The initiative promises to enhance India's indigenous capabilities in launching sophisticated military technology.

This development comes after the Indian government cleared the execution model for the project designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in collaboration with private industries. The AMCA, once operational, will join the Tejas light combat aircraft as a centerpiece in the Indian Air Force's fleet, upping the ante against regional competitors like China, which already has its Chengdu J-20 jets in service.