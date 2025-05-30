India's A.I. Ambitions Soar with New Indigenous Models
India advances its AI goals by selecting three teams—Soket AI, Gan AI, and Gnani AI—to develop indigenous AI foundation models. With 16,000 additional GPUs boosting its infrastructure, the country's AI mission aims at democratizing technology and fostering sectors like defense, healthcare, and education.
India is furthering its artificial intelligence mission by selecting Soket AI, Gan AI, and Gnani AI to develop indigenous foundation models, moving closer to its global AI ambitions.
The nation has boosted its computational facilities with 34,000 GPUs, aiding startups and researchers in their innovative pursuits.
IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the focus on democratizing technology, marking a significant milestone in AI infrastructure and local language model development.
