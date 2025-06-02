Britain's Strategic Defence Review: Enhancements for National Security

On Monday, Britain will unveil the results of a comprehensive 10-month review examining its defence capabilities. This strategic defence review is poised to address the escalating threats faced by the nation and delineate areas where increased investments are crucial for bolstering national security.

The review has already revealed several key initiatives. Britain plans to augment its nuclear-powered attack submarine fleet from seven to potentially twelve units, in collaboration with the US and Australia under the AUKUS partnership. Additionally, the government has allocated £15 billion for a new nuclear warhead replacement programme, marking its first public pricing of the initiative.

Further, the review highlights a £1.5 billion investment to construct at least six new munitions factories, embracing an "always-on" production strategy. Meanwhile, the establishment of a "Digital Targeting Web" and a new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command aims to strengthen Britain's technological and cyber capabilities. An additional £1.5 billion will be directed towards improving housing for the armed forces to boost recruitment and morale.