Left Menu

Tesla's India Strategy: Showrooms Over Manufacturing

Tesla is currently not focused on manufacturing in India but is interested in opening showrooms. Union Minister Kumaraswamy confirmed Tesla’s priorities amidst discussions on electric car manufacturing in India. US President Trump voiced concerns about potential tariffs affecting the US market if Tesla built a factory in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:46 IST
Tesla's India Strategy: Showrooms Over Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tesla is steering away from manufacturing its electric vehicles in India but is keen on setting up showrooms, as per Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy. The company's stance was revealed during discussions on the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Cars in India.

US President Donald Trump expressed concerns, suggesting that if Tesla were to establish a factory in India, it might result in tariff-related issues, potentially disadvantaging the US market. The minister mentioned that Tesla's interest was primarily in the retail domain rather than production.

Despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk's expressed interest last year, obligations have delayed significant progress. Only a Tesla representative participated in initial discussions, skipping subsequent stakeholder meetings, underscoring the company's current India strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025