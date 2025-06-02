Cream Stone TUBZ Gains Market Momentum Through Flavour Innovation and Digital Strategy

Hyderabad, 2 June 2025 – Cream Stone is having a moment – and it's as cool as their latest creation: TUBZ! This bold new family pack range has taken the dessert scene by storm, proving that innovation and indulgence go hand in hand.

But that's not all – the brand is also scaling new heights in retail, with a vibrant presence in over 130 outlets across 7 states. Month after month, Cream Stone is growing stronger, spreading its creamy charm and rewriting the rules of ice cream.

Kicking off the summer with the launch of its indulgent Alphonso Mango range, followed closely by the refreshing Taati Munjalu (Ice Apple) flavour, Cream Stone has infused a fresh burst of premium taste into its stores, delighting customers. Not just that, out of the dazzling dozen flavours launched under the TUBZ range, five flavours have quickly emerged as customer favourites: Belgian Brownie Fudge, Ferro Love, Lotus Biscoff, Alphonso Mango, and Raspberry Pannacotta. "Our focus has always been on creating experiences through flavour. With every launch, we aim to bring something exciting and memorable," said Mr. Sheetal Patil, CEO of Cream Stone. Providing further clarity, the brand says it has just started. Their flavour innovation is a continuous pipeline, with the R&D department working year round to bring something exciting and memorable. From in-store experiences to packaged offerings, the brand has brilliantly leveraged the new route of spontaneous consumption that has opened up post-pandemic. The strategic move of leveraging quick commerce has accelerated the brand's market penetration, now reaching customer's doorsteps in 15 cities within a month of Tubz launch. The brand reports particularly strong traction in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi and Chennai. Video - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dnb-EChpizAv4WhAvy_Ov3gOhInqxWRz/view "We're thrilled with the response on quick commerce. It allows us to meet our customers where they are—whether at home or on the go," added Mr. Patil. To complement its digital growth, Cream Stone has implemented a high-touch community engagement approach, conducting brand awareness activities in malls and residential societies. Events at Inorbit Mall and Happy Streets - IDL Lake have allowed direct consumer sampling and feedback. As Cream Stone continues its trajectory in the packaged segment, industry watchers anticipate it will further disrupt the premium ice cream category, which has traditionally been dominated by international brands in the Indian market.

