Left Menu

Free Semiconductors Software Trials Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

UniVista, a Chinese EDA tools supplier, is offering free trials of its software to domestic firms. The initiative follows U.S. restrictions on exporting semiconductor tools to China, impacting various suppliers. UniVista aims to bolster local access to essential tools amid escalating trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:11 IST
Free Semiconductors Software Trials Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

UniVista, a prominent Chinese supplier of electronic design automation (EDA) tools, has announced free trials for its key software/services to Chinese firms. The development was unveiled in a WeChat post by the company on Tuesday.

This strategic move is a response to the recent U.S. directive that mandates a halt on the shipping of goods, including EDA software, to China without a proper licence. The directive also includes revocation of licences previously granted to some suppliers.

With this initiative, UniVista aims to strengthen the local semiconductor industry by providing crucial tools domestically, while navigating the increasing trade restrictions between the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025