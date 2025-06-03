Free Semiconductors Software Trials Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions
UniVista, a Chinese EDA tools supplier, is offering free trials of its software to domestic firms. The initiative follows U.S. restrictions on exporting semiconductor tools to China, impacting various suppliers. UniVista aims to bolster local access to essential tools amid escalating trade tensions.
UniVista, a prominent Chinese supplier of electronic design automation (EDA) tools, has announced free trials for its key software/services to Chinese firms. The development was unveiled in a WeChat post by the company on Tuesday.
This strategic move is a response to the recent U.S. directive that mandates a halt on the shipping of goods, including EDA software, to China without a proper licence. The directive also includes revocation of licences previously granted to some suppliers.
With this initiative, UniVista aims to strengthen the local semiconductor industry by providing crucial tools domestically, while navigating the increasing trade restrictions between the U.S. and China.
