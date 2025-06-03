Left Menu

Luxury Chainsaw: Cartier's Glitzy Struggle with Cyber Intrusion

Cartier revealed a security breach where limited client information was accessed, emphasizing vulnerabilities even in luxury brands. The breach highlights an increase in sophisticated cyberattacks targeting high-value customer data. Similar incidents have hit brands like Victoria's Secret and Marks & Spencer, underscoring the growing cyber threat landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cartier, the esteemed luxury jewelry firm owned by Richemont, has fallen victim to a cyberattack, resulting in the theft of certain client data. The breach, confirmed via a company email accessed by Reuters, involved unauthorized access to client names, email addresses, and countries, though sensitive information like passwords and credit card details remained secure.

In response to the data breach, Cartier has fortified its cybersecurity measures and engaged top external experts to safeguard its systems. The incident sheds light on the growing threat of cybercrime, as underscored by Julius Cerniauskas, CEO of web intelligence firm Oxylabs, who remarked on the increasing sophistication and opportunistic nature of such attacks.

This incident is among a string of recent cyber threats targeting major brands, including the likes of Victoria's Secret, Marks & Spencer, and The North Face, all of which have reported various levels of cyber intrusions compromising their systems. The retail chain Harrods also faced similar hacking attempts, highlighting the pervasive risk across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

