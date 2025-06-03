Left Menu

China's Technology Triumph or Espionage Accusations?

China has denied allegations that its advancements in science and technology are due to stolen intellectual property, responding to the Dutch defense minister's comments. The Chinese foreign ministry asserted that accusations of espionage and cyberattacks are unfounded, urging a fair perspective on China's global role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a strongly-worded response, China has refuted claims suggesting its technological prowess stems from stolen intellectual property. This follows remarks by Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, who accused Beijing of escalating espionage activities, particularly targeting semiconductor innovations.

The Chinese foreign ministry has decried these accusations as baseless attempts to tarnish China's reputation. It called for a fair and objective view of China's technological advancements and global contributions.

The controversy arises after a report from the Dutch military intelligence agency last year indicated that sectors such as semiconductors, aerospace, and maritime industries in the Netherlands had been victims of Chinese espionage, an activity claimed to have seen a marked increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

