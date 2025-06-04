Empowering Indian Startups: Google AI Day for Innovators
The Google AI Day for Startups in Delhi, part of a nationwide initiative, aims to empower Indian startups with generative AI tools. The event featured industry leaders and showcased the support of Atal Incubation Centre - BIMTECH. The incubator supports AI innovation and entrepreneurship in India.
New Delhi witnessed a gathering of thought leaders and innovators as Google AI Day for Startups unfolded at the I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (IHFC), IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub. Hosted by Google's startup arm, the event highlighted the synergy between cutting-edge generative AI tools and the new generation of Indian startups.
Prominent figures, including Surya Kant, CEO of Atal Incubation Centre - BIMTECH, led discussions on AI's future. In a panel titled 'AI's Next Wave: Agents, Multimodal, Monetization,' key insights about value-driven innovation and scalable AI infrastructure designed for Indian startups were shared, reflecting the event's theme shift from introductory AI tools to practical, advanced applications.
Highlighting the collaborative spirit, BhartAI and Academiq.io founder Keshav Jha lauded the enriching experience and the support from AIC-BIMTECH. The incubator, playing a crucial role in the SAMRIDH schemes, continues to propel startups like CreditSiddhi and Origin Connect, illustrating a commitment to fostering a robust AI ecosystem in India.
