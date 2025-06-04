Alghanim Industries Teams Up with Starlink to Redefine Global Connectivity

Alghanim Industries, a leading MENA region company, has entered into a groundbreaking agreement with SpaceX's Starlink, a premier satellite internet provider.

This partnership positions Alghanim Industries as an official global channel for Starlink's low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, poised to deliver high-speed internet access to remote locations worldwide.

Launched as Sama X, this venture will expand connectivity across the Middle East and beyond, revolutionizing industries and creating new digital opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)