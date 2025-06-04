Alghanim Industries Teams Up with Starlink to Redefine Global Connectivity
Alghanim Industries has partnered with SpaceX's Starlink to become a global reseller of Starlink's advanced satellite internet technology. The initiative, called Sama X, aims to provide high-speed internet in remote regions, enhancing connectivity for industries such as healthcare, maritime, and education. This collaboration marks a significant step toward a borderless digital future.
Alghanim Industries, a leading MENA region company, has entered into a groundbreaking agreement with SpaceX's Starlink, a premier satellite internet provider.
This partnership positions Alghanim Industries as an official global channel for Starlink's low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, poised to deliver high-speed internet access to remote locations worldwide.
Launched as Sama X, this venture will expand connectivity across the Middle East and beyond, revolutionizing industries and creating new digital opportunities.
