Alghanim Industries Teams Up with Starlink to Redefine Global Connectivity

Alghanim Industries has partnered with SpaceX's Starlink to become a global reseller of Starlink's advanced satellite internet technology. The initiative, called Sama X, aims to provide high-speed internet in remote regions, enhancing connectivity for industries such as healthcare, maritime, and education. This collaboration marks a significant step toward a borderless digital future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 04-06-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 11:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alghanim Industries, a leading MENA region company, has entered into a groundbreaking agreement with SpaceX's Starlink, a premier satellite internet provider.

This partnership positions Alghanim Industries as an official global channel for Starlink's low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, poised to deliver high-speed internet access to remote locations worldwide.

Launched as Sama X, this venture will expand connectivity across the Middle East and beyond, revolutionizing industries and creating new digital opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

