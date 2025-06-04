Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Quantum Mission

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved a state Quantum Mission to establish a Quantum Valley in Amaravati. This initiative aims to enhance AI and cyber security research in collaboration with TCS, IIT-Madras, and IBM. Additional Cabinet approvals included funding for water projects and police promotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:59 IST
Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Quantum Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved the establishment of a state Quantum Mission, according to Minister K Parthasarathy.

During a press briefing, Parthasarathy revealed that a Quantum Valley would be built in Amaravati, aligning with India's National Quantum Mission, enhancing AI and cybersecurity research.

The Cabinet also sanctioned funds for water projects in Srikakulam and Chittoor, police promotions, and land allocation for the Andhra Pradesh Police Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025