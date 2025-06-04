Andhra Pradesh Unveils Ambitious Quantum Mission

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has approved the establishment of a state Quantum Mission, according to Minister K Parthasarathy.

During a press briefing, Parthasarathy revealed that a Quantum Valley would be built in Amaravati, aligning with India's National Quantum Mission, enhancing AI and cybersecurity research.

The Cabinet also sanctioned funds for water projects in Srikakulam and Chittoor, police promotions, and land allocation for the Andhra Pradesh Police Academy.

(With inputs from agencies.)