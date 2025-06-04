Navigating Argentine Business Challenges Amid Global Uncertainty
Argentine companies face challenges from political and economic changes, combined with increased competition. While historically less impacted than other regions, businesses are prioritizing operational improvements and digital transformation. The Trump administration's tariff policies add complexity. A poll noted challenges related to demand, business risks, and global conditions.
Argentine companies are bracing for a series of challenges over the next three years, driven by both domestic political and economic shifts, as well as rising competition, according to a recent poll by consultancy EY.
The report highlights that even though Argentina has been less affected compared to Asia or Europe, local businesses are now focusing on enhancing operational efficiencies, growing market share, and embracing digital transformation. This shift comes amid global uncertainties spurred by the Trump administration's tariff policies, which have added layers of complexity to international relations and market conditions.
Notably, the study found that 27% of respondents cited changes in demand, consumer preferences, and behavior as major challenges, followed by business risks (26%) and global economic conditions (21%). Despite these hurdles, nearly half of Argentine executives maintain a positive outlook on future relations with the U.S.
(With inputs from agencies.)
