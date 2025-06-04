Left Menu

AI-Powered Search Ad Surge: Shaping the Future of Advertising

AI-powered search advertising in the U.S. is expected to soar from over $1 billion to nearly $26 billion by 2029, driven by rapid technology adoption and improved user targeting. This growth challenges traditional keyword search ads and may alter market strategies across sectors including tech and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:11 IST

Ad spending on AI-enhanced search is projected to skyrocket to $26 billion by 2029 from just over $1 billion, fueled by swift adoption and advanced user targeting. Emarketer's data suggests this shift could impact traditional keyword-based searches financially.

To remain competitive with AI-driven chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, search giants such as Google's parent, Alphabet, and Microsoft's Bing have integrated AI into their platforms. Apple might integrate AI into Safari, potentially moving away from Google.

Industries, especially financial, technology, telecom, and healthcare, are capitalizing on AI for improved ad strategies, unlike the slower retail sector. Google extends AI capabilities to the consumer goods sector, signifying broad AI integration in advertising.

