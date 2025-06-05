Easier Land Norms Spark SEZs Growth in Semiconductor Manufacturing
The government has relaxed land area requirements for Special Economic Zones focusing on semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing, reducing the minimum contiguous land from 50 hectares to 10. The commerce ministry's notification details the types of electronic components involved, and allows flexibility for mortgaged or leased land.
The government has announced revised land area norms to encourage Special Economic Zones (SEZs) dedicated to semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing. According to a new notification, SEZs of this nature will now require a minimum contiguous area of only 10 hectares, a significant decrease from the previous 50 hectares.
This change is aimed at fostering growth in the technology sector, particularly in the production of semiconductors and various electronic components. The commerce ministry's notification specifies the inclusion of items such as display module sub-assemblies, camera module sub-assemblies, batteries and their sub-assemblies, printed circuit boards, and components related to mobile and information technology.
Additionally, the Board of Approval has been granted authority to ease conditions regarding encumbrance-free areas, particularly in cases where land is mortgaged or leased to government bodies. This move is expected to streamline processes and encourage investment and development within the sector.
