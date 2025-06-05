Lauritz Knudsen Unveils enConnect: Revolutionizing Indian Smart Homes

New Delhi: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a leader in the Indian electrical sector, has announced the launch of its innovative smart home platform, enConnect. Designed to make homes intelligent and connected, enConnect promises homeowners effortless management of their living spaces, heightening convenience and security.

The Indian smart home market is projected to surge from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 6.4 billion by 2025, as per MarketsandMarkets, with enConnect positioned to meet the increasing demand. The platform optimizes energy usage, enhances security, and allows for personalized home automation.

EnConnect integrates devices like lighting and appliances, controlled via touch, mobile app, or voice. With robust cybersecurity, Lauritz Knudsen aims to redefine modern living, making connected homes a tangible reality for more homeowners.