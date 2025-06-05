Left Menu

OpenAI Academy Launches to Propel India's AI Talent to Global Heights

OpenAI has launched the OpenAI Academy in India, aiming to significantly boost AI literacy and talent in the country, which already hosts one of the largest ChatGPT user bases. This initiative, in collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission, marks OpenAI's first international expansion, focusing on partnerships to build AI infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:26 IST
OpenAI Academy Launches to Propel India's AI Talent to Global Heights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

OpenAI, recognized for its groundbreaking AI developments, has launched the OpenAI Academy in India, signaling a strategic move to harness and elevate the country's burgeoning AI talent.

With India already securing the position of the second-largest ChatGPT user base globally, OpenAI's collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission is designed to escalate AI literacy and expertise.

OpenAI Global Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon emphasized the company's intent to cement partnerships that will spearhead AI infrastructure in India, tapping into the nation's vast pool of tech talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025