OpenAI Academy Launches to Propel India's AI Talent to Global Heights

OpenAI, recognized for its groundbreaking AI developments, has launched the OpenAI Academy in India, signaling a strategic move to harness and elevate the country's burgeoning AI talent.

With India already securing the position of the second-largest ChatGPT user base globally, OpenAI's collaboration with the IndiaAI Mission is designed to escalate AI literacy and expertise.

OpenAI Global Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon emphasized the company's intent to cement partnerships that will spearhead AI infrastructure in India, tapping into the nation's vast pool of tech talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)