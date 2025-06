Elon Musk’s Regulatory Challenges: A Multi-Front Battle with U.S. Agencies

Elon Musk's diverse business empire faces mounting pressure from U.S. regulators amid his deteriorating political relationship with Donald Trump. Multiple agencies are reviewing compliance and regulatory matters involving Musk's companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and social media outlet X.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is scrutinizing SpaceX's use of spectrum frequencies, vital for its satellite internet service expansion. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized Neuralink to conduct clinical trials after initially rejecting their proposal due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are probing SpaceX and Tesla for potential environmental and safety violations. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating data privacy practices on Musk's platform X, citing concerns over children's data protection.

