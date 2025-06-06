The Tech Titan vs. the Politician: Musk and Trump's Surprising Feud

Tensions escalated on Thursday when President Donald Trump threatened to cut government contracts with Elon Musk's companies. Musk responded by suggesting Trump's impeachment, marking a significant shift in their previously close relationship. Disagreements over political and economic policies fueled their public confrontation.

Trump's remarks significantly affected Tesla, with stocks plummeting by 14.3% in a single day, representing the company's largest single-day value drop. This financial impact reflected the seriousness of the conflict between two of the world's most influential figures.

The feud poses potential difficulties for the Republican Party's political future. Musk's influence, both as a top donor and a key adviser, is significant. His public disapproval and calls for new political movements could reshape the political landscape ahead of upcoming elections.