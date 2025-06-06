Left Menu

Wipro Ventures Fuels Growth in Indian Pet Food Market with Goofy Tails Investment

Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures has made its first foray into the pet-care segment with an investment in Goofy Tails, a D2C pet-food startup. This strategic move comes as India’s pet food market sees significant growth. The investment marks Wipro’s first deployment from its new Fund II.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:34 IST
Wipro Ventures Fuels Growth in Indian Pet Food Market with Goofy Tails Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures is expanding its portfolio by investing in Goofy Tails, a startup specializing in direct-to-consumer pet food. Announced Friday, this partnership represents Wipro's entrance into the pet-care sector and marks its first investment using the newly launched Fund II.

According to Wipro Consumer Care, the pet food market in India is on the rise, with projections to reach USD 1.7 billion by fiscal year 2031. The current investment round sees Goofy Tails raising over USD 1 million, pushing its total funding to USD 2 million.

The startup's co-founder, Karan Gupta, emphasized that the funds will aid in scaling operations, enhancing research and development, and innovating new products to serve the growing demands of pet parents across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025