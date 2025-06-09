Left Menu

Starbucks Brews Price Drop for Iced Drinks in China

Starbucks announced a price reduction for some iced drinks by an average of 5 yuan in China. The move is part of a strategy to create a whole-day service scenario, emphasizing more accessible pricing in the afternoon. This aligns with their focus on expanding market reach.

Beijing | Updated: 09-06-2025 09:10 IST
Starbucks Brews Price Drop for Iced Drinks in China
  China

Starbucks has unveiled plans to lower the prices of select iced beverages in China, effectively making them more affordable. The American coffee giant announced on its Weixin account that this price reduction averages 5 yuan, equating to roughly $0.70.

This strategic move aims to establish a 'whole-day' service scenario, with a particular emphasis on the afternoon hours. By focusing on this timeframe, Starbucks seeks to cater to customers looking for more cost-effective options, thereby broadening its appeal and market accessibility.

The decision aligns with the company's broader strategy to diversify its global presence while maintaining competitive pricing, especially in key markets such as China.

