Ericsson Secures Multi-Year Contract with Bharti Airtel
Ericsson has signed a multi-year contract to manage Bharti Airtel's pan-India network. The agreement involves Ericsson's Network Operations Centre handling technologies like 4G, 5G, and Network Slicing. While financial specifics remain undisclosed, the partnership aims to enhance Airtel's service diversification and revenue opportunities.
Ericsson announced on Monday the acquisition of a significant multi-year contract with telecom giant Bharti Airtel to manage its pan-India network. The deal involves the deployment of Ericsson's centralized Network Operations Centre, which will oversee various technologies including 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access, Private Networks, and Network Slicing.
While financial details of the contract were not revealed, Ericsson emphasized that through Intent-Based NOC Operations, they aim to help Airtel broaden its service offerings and access new revenue avenues. This strategic partnership is poised to enhance Airtel's capacity to meet evolving customer demands.
The collaboration builds on a robust 25-year relationship between Ericsson and Bharti Airtel, underscoring both companies' commitment to advancing telecommunications services across India.
