Kigen Receives Strategic Investment from SBI Group to Expand Global eSIM Innovation

Kigen, a leader in eSIM and iSIM security solutions, has secured a strategic investment from SBI Group, fortifying its mission to make secure cellular technology more accessible. The funding will accelerate Kigen's growth in industrial IoT, supporting secure connectivity and the adoption of eSIM technology in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cambridge | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:08 IST
Kigen, a global forerunner in eSIM and iSIM security technologies, announced a strategic investment from SBI Group, Japan's prominent financial services and investment conglomerate. This capital injection, alongside existing partnerships with Arm Holdings and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, marks a crucial advancement in Kigen's mission to democratize secure cellular technology for device manufacturers and IoT innovators.

The investment is set to expedite Kigen's expansion, particularly within the industrial IoT domain, where the demand for secure, scalable connectivity in infrastructure, manufacturing, and electronics is mounting. CEO Vincent Korstanje expressed enthusiasm towards SBI Group's support, emphasizing the foundational role of secure connectivity in future technological advancements, including AI integration with the physical world.

Capitalizing on its proven record in shaping GSMA's eSIM standards, Kigen partners with leading device makers and mobile operators to streamline the deployment and management of eSIM-enabled devices. The strategic support from SBI Group offers substantial regional leverage, enhancing Kigen's influence in Asia and underscoring its pivotal role in the evolution of intelligent, autonomous systems.

