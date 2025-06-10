Kigen Receives Strategic Investment from SBI Group to Expand Global eSIM Innovation

Kigen, a global forerunner in eSIM and iSIM security technologies, announced a strategic investment from SBI Group, Japan's prominent financial services and investment conglomerate. This capital injection, alongside existing partnerships with Arm Holdings and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, marks a crucial advancement in Kigen's mission to democratize secure cellular technology for device manufacturers and IoT innovators.

The investment is set to expedite Kigen's expansion, particularly within the industrial IoT domain, where the demand for secure, scalable connectivity in infrastructure, manufacturing, and electronics is mounting. CEO Vincent Korstanje expressed enthusiasm towards SBI Group's support, emphasizing the foundational role of secure connectivity in future technological advancements, including AI integration with the physical world.

Capitalizing on its proven record in shaping GSMA's eSIM standards, Kigen partners with leading device makers and mobile operators to streamline the deployment and management of eSIM-enabled devices. The strategic support from SBI Group offers substantial regional leverage, enhancing Kigen's influence in Asia and underscoring its pivotal role in the evolution of intelligent, autonomous systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)