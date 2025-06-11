Australia's Commanding World Cup Qualification Amid Intense Asian Contention

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Australia clinched their World Cup qualification after defeating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Jeddah on Tuesday, marking their sixth consecutive appearance at the finals.

The match saw goals from Connor Metcalfe and Mitch Duke, who turned the game around after Abdulrahman Al-Obud's initial lead for the Saudis. Australia's Maty Ryan, marking his 100th appearance, also saved a crucial penalty, solidifying the team's position as runner-up in Group C behind Japan.

Across Asia, teams battled for coveted spots in the finals. Oman held onto their hope with a last-minute draw against Palestine, despite an early setback from Oman's Harib Al-Saadi's second yellow card.

Elsewhere, Japan dominated Indonesia 6-0, Iran secured their top spot in Group A with a 3-0 win over North Korea, and both Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates secured second and third places. South Korea impressed with an unbeaten record, concluding the group stages with a 4-0 win over Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies.)