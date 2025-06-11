Left Menu

Voyager Rockets to Success with $382.8 Million IPO Amid Global Military Spending Surge

Voyager Technologies raised $382.8 million in an IPO amidst a surge in global military spending. The firm's shares sold above the expected range. Meanwhile, Starlink, led by Elon Musk, applied to set up operations in Switzerland, aiming to establish 40 antennas for satellite connectivity in southwestern regions.

Voyager Technologies has successfully raised $382.8 million in its debut on the U.S. stock market, capitalizing on a worldwide increase in military spending. The space and defense technology firm managed to sell 12.35 million shares at $31 each, surpassing its initial pricing expectations of $26 to $29 per share.

In a parallel development, Starlink, the satellite internet project helmed by Elon Musk, is eyeing expansion in Switzerland. The Swiss government has received an application from Starlink to operate in the southwest of the country, aiming to deploy 40 antennas in Leuk municipality.

These strategic moves underscore the growing global focus on space technology and enhanced connectivity, as both companies seek to expand their technological frontiers and market footprints.

