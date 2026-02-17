India and France Unite: Space-Tech Pioneers Launch Satellite Ventures
Pixxel Space and Dhruva Space collaborate with Exotrail, a French propulsion provider, to advance satellite tech. This partnership, announced during the India-France Innovation Year, marks a significant step in enhancing the satellite capabilities of both countries, extending through 2027.
On Tuesday, Indian space-tech startups Pixxel Space and Dhruva Space announced a partnership with French electric propulsion provider Exotrail. The collaboration aims to steer advanced satellites in orbit as part of the India-France Innovation Year, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.
According to the agreement, Exotrail's 'spaceware' propulsion systems will be incorporated into Pixxel's upcoming satellite deployments, with deliveries scheduled through 2027. The deal with Dhruva Space includes the supply of 14 'spaceware' micro systems, aiding the Hyderabad startup's space missions.
CEO of Exotrail, Jean-Luc Maria, expressed excitement over this collaboration, highlighting the strengthening ties between Indian and French space ecosystems. Meanwhile, Pixxel and Dhruva Space CEOs emphasized how these partnerships bolster their capabilities in space tech.
