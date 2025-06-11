Left Menu

Puran Singh Negi Takes the Helm: Driving Tezar EV's Global Ambitions

Tezar EV appoints Puran Singh Negi as EV Business Head. With over 23 years in the automotive industry, Negi is set to lead the company's operations and strategy, enhancing its electric vehicle offerings. His previous experience will be pivotal as Tezar expands its national and global presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:50 IST
In a pivotal corporate development, Tezar EV has announced the appointment of Puran Singh Negi as the head of its EV Business. Negi, who boasts over two decades of automotive expertise, is expected to bring transformative changes to the company, both domestically and internationally.

Vijay Kumar Surpur, Tezar EV's Founder & CEO, described the new appointment as a strategic maneuver to solidify the company's standing in the evolving global electric vehicle market. Negi's prior leadership roles at key companies like Jindal Mobilitric have set the stage for his new responsibilities at Tezar.

Negi is committed to cultivating a culture of innovation and excellence within Tezar, emphasizing the importance of operational strength and product excellence. As Tezar EV gears up for expansion, his experience is anticipated to play a crucial role in pioneering the future of green mobility.

