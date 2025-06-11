Poland has apprehended a citizen accused of spying for Russian intelligence, the State Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday. The arrest highlights Poland's assertion of being vulnerable to espionage due to its strategic role in aiding Ukraine.

The accused, identified as Wiktor Z., was charged with sharing information crucial to Poland's national defense with Russia, reflecting alleged ideological motives and pro-Russian beliefs. Detained on June 4 by Poland's Internal Security Agency, Wiktor Z. could face a prison sentence ranging from eight years to life.

Incidents like these amplify Warsaw's claims of being a target for sabotage and cyberattacks by Moscow, who in turn accuses Poland of 'Russophobia.' The Russian embassy in Warsaw has not yet responded to requests for comments on these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)