Singapore's Cybercrime Crackdown: A Joint Effort to Secure Cyberspace

Singaporean authorities dismantled over 1,000 cybercrime-linked IP addresses in a global operation named Operation Secure. Conducted by Interpol, the four-month initiative aimed to disrupt cybercriminal networks by targeting malicious IPs and 'infostealers' malware. Singapore's engagement highlights its commitment to countering sophisticated cyber threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

In a significant clampdown on cybercrime, Singaporean authorities have dismantled more than 1,000 internet protocol (IP) addresses suspected of being involved in cybercrimes. The coordinated effort, named Operation Secure, was led by the global police organization Interpol and involved 26 countries, officials reported on Wednesday.

The four-month-long operation, which took place from January to April this year, targeted cybercriminal infrastructure, including mapping physical networks and executing targeted takedowns. Law enforcement agencies worked to trace physical servers suspected of hosting malicious software, or malware, known as 'infostealers'.

This global initiative resulted in the takedown of over 20,000 malicious IP addresses and domains worldwide. The Singapore Police Force's active role underscores its commitment to combating increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, with Cybercrime Command Commander Paul Tay affirming ongoing collaborations with international partners to protect citizens and businesses.

