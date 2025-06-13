Air Leaks on ISS Cause NASA to Delay Crew Mission Indefinitely

NASA has indefinitely postponed a mission involving a four-person crew to the International Space Station, citing unresolved air leaks in the Russian segment of the ISS. The decision was announced on Thursday amid growing concerns over the escalating issues that have plagued the aging laboratory's sections.

The U.S. space agency confirmed its collaborative efforts with Roscosmos, Russia's counterpart, to explore a recently detected 'pressure signature' within the Zvezda Service Module. This pivotal segment, over two decades old, has experienced constant minor leaks. Despite recent inspections and repairs, NASA has yet to disclose specific leak rates.

While the detected leaks pose no immediate safety threats, they underscore the urgency in the international community's goal to phase out the ISS by 2030. Meanwhile, on a related front, the Indian Air Force's Shubhanshu Shukla is being trained for future space missions, continuing the forward momentum in global space exploration.