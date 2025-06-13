Air Leaks on ISS Cause NASA to Delay Crew Mission Indefinitely
NASA has postponed a mission to the International Space Station due to unexplained air leaks in its Russian segment. Cosmonauts are investigating 'pressure signature' issues inside the Zvezda Service Module. Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian astronaut, is training for another future mission aboard the Axiom Mission 4.
NASA has indefinitely postponed a mission involving a four-person crew to the International Space Station, citing unresolved air leaks in the Russian segment of the ISS. The decision was announced on Thursday amid growing concerns over the escalating issues that have plagued the aging laboratory's sections.
The U.S. space agency confirmed its collaborative efforts with Roscosmos, Russia's counterpart, to explore a recently detected 'pressure signature' within the Zvezda Service Module. This pivotal segment, over two decades old, has experienced constant minor leaks. Despite recent inspections and repairs, NASA has yet to disclose specific leak rates.
While the detected leaks pose no immediate safety threats, they underscore the urgency in the international community's goal to phase out the ISS by 2030. Meanwhile, on a related front, the Indian Air Force's Shubhanshu Shukla is being trained for future space missions, continuing the forward momentum in global space exploration.
ALSO READ
India's Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to Lead Pioneering Space Nutrition Experiments on ISS
Shubhanshu Shukla Ventures into Space: India's Pioneering Journey
Axiom Space mission to ISS, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, pushed to June 10: Axiom Space spokesperson.
Axiom Space Mission: Journey to the Stars with Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Embarks on Historic Axiom-4 ISS Mission