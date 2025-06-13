Left Menu

BrowserStack Innovates: Playwright Testing on Real iOS With Safari

BrowserStack introduces support for Playwright tests on real iOS devices using Safari, bridging a major gap in browser automation testing. This advancement allows developers and QA teams to capture accurate results and improve testing efficiency, marking a significant milestone for the globally popular automation framework.

Updated: 13-06-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 10:41 IST
BrowserStack Innovates: Playwright Testing on Real iOS With Safari
In a groundbreaking development for the software testing industry, BrowserStack has unveiled support for Playwright tests on real iOS devices using Safari. This latest innovation positions BrowserStack as the first to address a significant gap in browser automation testing.

Historically, Playwright users were unable to execute tests on real iOS devices with Safari. This limitation often resulted in incomplete test coverage as testers had to rely on desktop browser emulations which overlooked specific iOS device issues. With BrowserStack's new support, teams can now conduct tests on actual iPhones and iPads, ensuring a more comprehensive and reliable testing experience.

''Given that iOS accounts for 28% of global web traffic, introducing real-device testing on Safari was crucial,'' shared Nakul Aggarwal, CTO of BrowserStack. This enhancement enables developers to run parallel tests across thousands of device-browser combinations, providing more accurate results while significantly cutting automation costs, as demonstrated by L'Oréal's experience with BrowserStack services.

