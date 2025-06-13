Left Menu

Argentina Adjusts Bioethanol Prices Amidst Economic Strategies

Argentina has raised the prices of sugar- and corn-based bioethanol for mandatory fuel blending. The updated price for sugarcane-based bioethanol is now 792.122 pesos per liter, while corn-based bioethanol is priced at 726 pesos per liter. These changes are effective immediately and will persist until further updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:58 IST
Argentina Adjusts Bioethanol Prices Amidst Economic Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move that reflects its evolving energy policies, the Argentine government has announced a price hike for bioethanol fuels used in local blending. The Energy Secretariat, part of the Ministry of Economy, has set the new price for sugarcane-based bioethanol to 792.122 pesos per liter, marking an increase from 788.181 pesos.

Similarly, corn-based bioethanol has experienced a price rise to 726 pesos per liter, up from 722.395 pesos. This adjustment is documented in the latest resolution published in the Official Gazette and is now in effect, replacing any previous pricing.

The government's move aims to address current economic conditions while supporting renewable energy initiatives. The new pricing will remain active until any subsequent adjustments are officially published.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025