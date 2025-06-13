Argentina Adjusts Bioethanol Prices Amidst Economic Strategies

In a strategic move that reflects its evolving energy policies, the Argentine government has announced a price hike for bioethanol fuels used in local blending. The Energy Secretariat, part of the Ministry of Economy, has set the new price for sugarcane-based bioethanol to 792.122 pesos per liter, marking an increase from 788.181 pesos.

Similarly, corn-based bioethanol has experienced a price rise to 726 pesos per liter, up from 722.395 pesos. This adjustment is documented in the latest resolution published in the Official Gazette and is now in effect, replacing any previous pricing.

The government's move aims to address current economic conditions while supporting renewable energy initiatives. The new pricing will remain active until any subsequent adjustments are officially published.