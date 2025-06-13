Argentina Adjusts Bioethanol Prices Amidst Economic Strategies
Argentina has raised the prices of sugar- and corn-based bioethanol for mandatory fuel blending. The updated price for sugarcane-based bioethanol is now 792.122 pesos per liter, while corn-based bioethanol is priced at 726 pesos per liter. These changes are effective immediately and will persist until further updates.
In a strategic move that reflects its evolving energy policies, the Argentine government has announced a price hike for bioethanol fuels used in local blending. The Energy Secretariat, part of the Ministry of Economy, has set the new price for sugarcane-based bioethanol to 792.122 pesos per liter, marking an increase from 788.181 pesos.
Similarly, corn-based bioethanol has experienced a price rise to 726 pesos per liter, up from 722.395 pesos. This adjustment is documented in the latest resolution published in the Official Gazette and is now in effect, replacing any previous pricing.
The government's move aims to address current economic conditions while supporting renewable energy initiatives. The new pricing will remain active until any subsequent adjustments are officially published.
ALSO READ
Diu's Solar Revolution: A Beacon of Renewable Energy Success
IMFA's Green Leap: Pioneering Renewable Energy in Odisha
Diu Sets Solar Benchmark: Entire Daytime Demand Met with Renewable Energy
India's Renewable Energy Prospects: Piyush Goyal Meets Total Energies CEO
Boric's Bold Moves: Renewable Energy and Geopolitical Stances