Left Menu

President Sheinbaum Urges US to Avoid Immigration Enforcement at Soccer Match

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called on U.S. authorities to avoid immigration enforcement at a Gold Cup soccer game in Los Angeles. The plea comes amid recent immigration raids and protests across U.S. cities. Sheinbaum emphasized peace and support for Mexican citizens attending the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-06-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 02:00 IST
President Sheinbaum Urges US to Avoid Immigration Enforcement at Soccer Match

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has urged U.S. officials to refrain from conducting immigration operations targeting attendees at the upcoming Gold Cup soccer match in Los Angeles. The call follows recent immigration raids in the city, drawing widespread protests.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in a now-deleted social media post, indicated plans to be present at the initial rounds of the Club World Cup. Sheinbaum firmly stated no immigration action should occur, urging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to halt such measures.

While CBP remained silent on the matter, Sheinbaum reassured fans of support from Mexican consulates in the U.S., dismissing social media images of protests as possible provocations. She stressed the commitment to peace and the hard work ethic of Mexican nationals living in the U.S.

TRENDING

1
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
2
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India
3
In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

In the Air: The Hidden Impact of Pollution on Fetal Brain Development

 Global
4
Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

Shoot-at-Sight Orders in Dhubri Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025