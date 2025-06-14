President Sheinbaum Urges US to Avoid Immigration Enforcement at Soccer Match
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called on U.S. authorities to avoid immigration enforcement at a Gold Cup soccer game in Los Angeles. The plea comes amid recent immigration raids and protests across U.S. cities. Sheinbaum emphasized peace and support for Mexican citizens attending the game.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has urged U.S. officials to refrain from conducting immigration operations targeting attendees at the upcoming Gold Cup soccer match in Los Angeles. The call follows recent immigration raids in the city, drawing widespread protests.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in a now-deleted social media post, indicated plans to be present at the initial rounds of the Club World Cup. Sheinbaum firmly stated no immigration action should occur, urging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to halt such measures.
While CBP remained silent on the matter, Sheinbaum reassured fans of support from Mexican consulates in the U.S., dismissing social media images of protests as possible provocations. She stressed the commitment to peace and the hard work ethic of Mexican nationals living in the U.S.
ALSO READ
Arrest of Indian Fugitive Highlights CBP's Vigilance in Child Predator Cases
Jobless Teachers Clash with Police Amid Protests in West Bengal
Kingdom Reinstatement Protests: Nepal Bans Gatherings Near Narayanhiti Palace
Political Turmoil in Georgia: Opposition Leaders Detained Amid Protests
Serbia's Youth Demand Change: Protests Call for Early Elections