Innovative Solar Expo: Yingfa Ruineng's Game-Changing Contributions

The SNEC 18th International Solar Photovoltaic and Intelligent Energy Conference recently held in Shanghai showcased the groundbreaking efforts of Yingfa Ruineng. This global PV industry event attracted a remarkable attendance from over 3,500 exhibitors representing 95 countries.

Yingfa Ruineng stood out by reinventing traditional exhibition methods. Instead of physical booth setups, the company adopted a unique approach with one-on-one thematic meetings, called 'InFocus,' which facilitated enhanced interactions and successful brand communications. Distinguished accolades like the 'Top 100 Global PV Enterprise Brands' underscored its industry leadership.

A significant breakthrough for Yingfa Ruineng was the well-attended global partner meeting held at Shanghai Hongqiao Primus Hotel. The event saw increased participation from various international customers and suppliers, further establishing the company's global partnership network. Yingfa Ruineng showcased cutting-edge products, underlining its commitment to technological innovation and strategic market expansion.

