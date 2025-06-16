Left Menu

TRAI Caps PM-WANI Tariffs: Boosting Public Wi-Fi

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has set a new tariff framework to enhance the PM-WANI scheme. This framework limits the rates for Public Data Offices (PDOs) to twice the retail broadband tariffs. The goal is to balance affordability and encourage public Wi-Fi hotspot growth across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced a significant tariff framework for the PM-WANI scheme, limiting the rates that various service providers can charge Public Data Offices (PDOs). The capped rates are set at up to twice the tariffs applicable to retail subscribers of Fiber to the Home (FTTH) broadband plans.

The move addresses concerns that PDOs are currently required to connect public Wi-Fi access points via costly Internet Leased Lines, often attributed to commercial agreements with telecom and internet service providers. This pricing strategy aims to make internet services more affordable while ensuring fair compensation for service providers.

The PM-WANI framework is designed to drive internet service proliferation by establishing public Wi-Fi hotspots nationwide. TRAI's new pricing structure, which aligns with retail broadband rates, seeks to overcome previous proliferation challenges, such as the high connectivity costs burdening PDOs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

