Kering's Bold Move: Luca de Meo's Leadership Sparks Hope

Kering hires Luca de Meo, renowned for turning around Renault, to tackle financial and branding challenges at luxury firm Kering. Francois-Henri Pinault acknowledges problems at Gucci and beyond, stepping back as CEO. De Meo, despite lacking luxury experience, aims to boost costs and oversee Kering's planned acquisition of Valentino.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 22:43 IST
In a strategic shakeup, luxury conglomerate Kering has appointed Renault's turnaround leader Luca de Meo as its CEO to combat ongoing financial challenges. Francois-Henri Pinault, current CEO and son of Kering's founder, will shift focus as chairman to guide the group's strategic orientation.

De Meo's appointment signals a significant move for Kering, whose struggles extend beyond its iconic brand Gucci. Industry insiders suggest this decision underscores a deeper crisis within the company even as its stock surged nearly 12% on the day of the announcement.

Bringing extensive expertise from the automotive industry, de Meo is expected to drive a critical cost-cutting push, handle a potential acquisition of Valentino, and navigate Kering out of its reported €10 billion debt. However, he faces formidable challenges, particularly in revitalizing Gucci's brand prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)

