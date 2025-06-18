Innovation in Space Alliances and Eco-Friendly Diapers

At the Paris Airshow, aerospace heavyweights Leonardo, Airbus, and Thales announced plans to potentially form a new space alliance by July's end. The initiative, dubbed 'Project Bromo', aims to bolster Europe's position in the global space race, challenging Elon Musk's Starlink.

In another innovative stride, Austin-based startup Hiro Technologies has unveiled a game-changing product designed to mitigate landfill waste. The company launched MycoDigestible Diapers, eco-friendly disposable diapers incorporating plastic-eating fungi to aid in biodegradation.

This dual innovation highlights the intersection of high-tech aerospace collaboration and sustainable consumer products, showcasing new frontiers in both sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)