Innovation in Space Alliances and Eco-Friendly Diapers
European aerospace giants Leonardo, Airbus, and Thales plan to establish a space alliance named 'Project Bromo' to compete with SpaceX's Starlink. Meanwhile, a Texas startup introduces eco-friendly disposable diapers infused with fungi to tackle landfill waste, aiming to revolutionize waste management with MycoDigestible Diapers.
At the Paris Airshow, aerospace heavyweights Leonardo, Airbus, and Thales announced plans to potentially form a new space alliance by July's end. The initiative, dubbed 'Project Bromo', aims to bolster Europe's position in the global space race, challenging Elon Musk's Starlink.
In another innovative stride, Austin-based startup Hiro Technologies has unveiled a game-changing product designed to mitigate landfill waste. The company launched MycoDigestible Diapers, eco-friendly disposable diapers incorporating plastic-eating fungi to aid in biodegradation.
This dual innovation highlights the intersection of high-tech aerospace collaboration and sustainable consumer products, showcasing new frontiers in both sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
