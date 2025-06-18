OnePlus Partners with Optiemus Electronics for IoT Manufacturing in India
OnePlus has partnered with Optiemus Electronics Ltd to start manufacturing IoT devices in India, including TWS products and wireless neckbands. The move aligns with OnePlus’ strategy for increased localization and resilience, alongside enhancing supply chain capabilities.
Chinese smartphone giant OnePlus announced a collaboration with Optiemus Electronics Ltd (OEL) on Wednesday to manufacture Internet of Things (IoT) devices within India.
The partnership aims to bolster OnePlus' local manufacturing efforts, aligning with the company's long-term vision for the region. This venture includes the production of various IoT offerings such as True Wireless Stereo (TWS) products and wireless neckbands. Notably, local production of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 neckband has already commenced.
OEL's involvement is set to increase the localization of the Bill of Materials (BOM), reduce expenses, and optimize the brand's supply chain resilience. The announcement also positively impacted OEL's parent company, Optiemus Infracom, whose shares surged over 10 percent, reaching Rs 676.30 per share at the Bombay Stock Exchange by 1430 hours.
(With inputs from agencies.)
