India Soars: Dassault-Reliance Forge Alliance for Falcon Jet Production

Reliance Aerostructure and Dassault Aviation have announced a partnership to manufacture Falcon 2000 jets in India. This marks Dassault's first manufacturing venture outside France. The partnership aims to enhance India's aerospace capabilities and positions it as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:58 IST
India Soars: Dassault-Reliance Forge Alliance for Falcon Jet Production
In a significant development for India's aerospace industry, Reliance Aerostructure and Dassault Aviation have unveiled a strategic partnership to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets locally for the global market. The announcement was made at the prestigious Paris Air Show.

This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for India's manufacturing sector, as it marks the first time Dassault Aviation will produce its Falcon jets outside the borders of France. The joint venture, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), established in 2017, is set to become the Centre of Excellence for Falcon jet assembly in India.

The new state-of-the-art assembly line in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is poised to boost India's status in the international aerospace supply chain. By 2028, the first 'Made in India' Falcon 2000 is expected to take to the skies, affirming India's growing role as a vital aerospace hub.

