India Soars: Dassault-Reliance Forge Alliance for Falcon Jet Production

In a significant development for India's aerospace industry, Reliance Aerostructure and Dassault Aviation have unveiled a strategic partnership to manufacture Falcon 2000 business jets locally for the global market. The announcement was made at the prestigious Paris Air Show.

This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for India's manufacturing sector, as it marks the first time Dassault Aviation will produce its Falcon jets outside the borders of France. The joint venture, Dassault Reliance Aerospace Limited (DRAL), established in 2017, is set to become the Centre of Excellence for Falcon jet assembly in India.

The new state-of-the-art assembly line in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is poised to boost India's status in the international aerospace supply chain. By 2028, the first 'Made in India' Falcon 2000 is expected to take to the skies, affirming India's growing role as a vital aerospace hub.

