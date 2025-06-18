Hisense Revolutionizes Home Entertainment with U7Q Mini-LED TV Launch in India

Hisense has unveiled its U7Q Mini-LED TV series in India, continuing its tradition of innovation in consumer electronics. Available in five different sizes ranging from 55'' to 100'', this new lineup merges cutting-edge display technology with intelligent AI processing to offer what Hisense dubs an unmatched viewing experience.

The U7Q models include the Hi-View AI Engine, which optimizes picture, audio, and energy consumption. The flagship 100'' model features the enhanced Hi-View AI Engine Pro, promising AI-mastered picture quality for an ultimate home cinema setup. CEO of Hisense India, Mr. Pankaj Rana, shares that the launch represents Hisense's vision for home entertainment in India.

Additionally, the U7Q's native 144Hz Game Mode PRO and 165Hz Game Mode Ultra offer gaming enthusiasts smooth, tear-free experiences. The series also includes a subwoofer for deep bass, Dolby Atmos support for 3D sound, and the VIDAA Smart OS for seamless connectivity. Starting at INR 59,999, consumers can find these TVs on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

