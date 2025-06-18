Left Menu

Hisense Revolutionizes Home Entertainment with U7Q Mini-LED TV Launch in India

Hisense, a leader in consumer electronics, launches the U7Q Mini-LED TV series in India, available in five sizes with cutting-edge display and AI technology. The series offers gaming excellence with advanced refresh rates and immersive audio. Priced from INR 59,999, it's available via offline and online platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:20 IST
Hisense Revolutionizes Home Entertainment with U7Q Mini-LED TV Launch in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hisense has unveiled its U7Q Mini-LED TV series in India, continuing its tradition of innovation in consumer electronics. Available in five different sizes ranging from 55'' to 100'', this new lineup merges cutting-edge display technology with intelligent AI processing to offer what Hisense dubs an unmatched viewing experience.

The U7Q models include the Hi-View AI Engine, which optimizes picture, audio, and energy consumption. The flagship 100'' model features the enhanced Hi-View AI Engine Pro, promising AI-mastered picture quality for an ultimate home cinema setup. CEO of Hisense India, Mr. Pankaj Rana, shares that the launch represents Hisense's vision for home entertainment in India.

Additionally, the U7Q's native 144Hz Game Mode PRO and 165Hz Game Mode Ultra offer gaming enthusiasts smooth, tear-free experiences. The series also includes a subwoofer for deep bass, Dolby Atmos support for 3D sound, and the VIDAA Smart OS for seamless connectivity. Starting at INR 59,999, consumers can find these TVs on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025