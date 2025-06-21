HAL Soars High in India's Space Sector
State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has secured a 5.11 billion rupees contract to manufacture India's small satellite launch rockets. This marks a significant step in opening up the country's burgeoning space industry to private enterprises, with the project overseen by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre.
State-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has emerged victorious in a competitive bid to build India's small satellite launch rockets. This decision represents the government's most substantial attempt to date to involve private enterprises in the rapidly expanding space industry.
The fighter jet manufacturer, known for its aerospace advancements, was awarded the contract with a bid of 5.11 billion rupees, equivalent to approximately $59 million. The announcement was made by the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre on Friday.
This development is a significant step in the ongoing efforts to stimulate private sector participation in space ventures, reflecting a new era of collaboration and innovation in India's aerospace activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
