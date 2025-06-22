HAL Secures Satellite Launch Rocket Bid

In a landmark decision, the Indian government has awarded Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) a significant contract to produce small satellite launch rockets. This marks a major step in integrating private players into India's rapidly expanding space industry.

HAL, known for its fighter jets, emerged victorious with a bid worth 5.11 billion rupees ($59 million), according to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre.

This initiative is the government's boldest effort to date in opening the space sector to private enterprises, indicating strategic growth and collaboration in aerospace endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)