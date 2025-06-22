HAL Secures Satellite Launch Rocket Bid
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has been awarded a government contract to commercially produce small satellite launch rockets. This move marks the largest step in opening India's burgeoning space sector to private industries. HAL's winning bid amounted to 5.11 billion rupees ($59 million).
HAL, known for its fighter jets, emerged victorious with a bid worth 5.11 billion rupees ($59 million), according to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre.
This initiative is the government's boldest effort to date in opening the space sector to private enterprises, indicating strategic growth and collaboration in aerospace endeavors.
