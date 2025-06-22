Left Menu

HAL Secures Satellite Launch Rocket Bid

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has been awarded a government contract to commercially produce small satellite launch rockets. This move marks the largest step in opening India's burgeoning space sector to private industries. HAL's winning bid amounted to 5.11 billion rupees ($59 million).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 02:30 IST
HAL Secures Satellite Launch Rocket Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, the Indian government has awarded Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) a significant contract to produce small satellite launch rockets. This marks a major step in integrating private players into India's rapidly expanding space industry.

HAL, known for its fighter jets, emerged victorious with a bid worth 5.11 billion rupees ($59 million), according to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre.

This initiative is the government's boldest effort to date in opening the space sector to private enterprises, indicating strategic growth and collaboration in aerospace endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025