Zen Technologies Expands Arsenal with TISA Aerospace Acquisition

Defense training and anti-drone solutions provider Zen Technologies has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in TISA Aerospace Pvt Ltd, a firm known for indigenous development of loitering munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles.

While the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, Zen Technologies assured that the acquisition was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors.

The transaction will be completed through a combination of share purchases from existing TISA shareholders and acquisition of compulsorily convertible debentures previously issued by TISA.