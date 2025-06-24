Waymo and Uber Expand Robotaxi Services to Atlanta

Waymo and Uber have announced the expansion of their driverless vehicle services to Atlanta, marking a significant step in their ongoing partnership that began in Austin. The move positions Waymo and Uber as front-runners in the budding robotaxi industry, boasting a fleet of about 100 vehicles in Austin.

Initially, Waymo's vehicles will operate across a 65-square-mile area within Atlanta. The service will be accessible through the Uber app, with the option for customers to choose between a car operated by an AI or a traditional human-driven vehicle. This reflects the firms' strategy to offer seamless integration and increased options for users.

The timing of this expansion is critical as competition heats up with Tesla launching a limited robotaxi service and Amazon's Zoox preparing to introduce driverless cabs. As Waymo leads the charge, Uber has pivoted to partnerships post its 2018 setbacks, aiming for 1.5 million driverless trips annually. The phase of fierce competition is set to redefine the ride-hailing landscape.