Unraveling Air India's Black Box Mystery

The black box from the Air India jet crash, which resulted in 271 fatalities, remains in India for examination by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, according to news agency ANI and civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

The crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 stands as the most severe aviation disaster globally in a decade. Speculation about sending the flight data recorder to the United States for analysis persists, but Naidu emphasized that a final decision will be made post-assessment of all relevant factors.

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy acknowledged strong communication with Indian aviation authorities, but she withheld comments about the potential transfer of the recorders. She highlighted the crucial role of timely data retrieval in identifying any safety concerns.

