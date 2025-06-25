Unraveling Air India's Black Box Mystery
The black box from the Air India plane crash that killed 271 people remains in India, under examination by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Aviation authorities are deciding if it will stay in India for analysis or go to the U.S., while maintaining international cooperation and communication.
The black box from the Air India jet crash, which resulted in 271 fatalities, remains in India for examination by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, according to news agency ANI and civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu.
The crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 stands as the most severe aviation disaster globally in a decade. Speculation about sending the flight data recorder to the United States for analysis persists, but Naidu emphasized that a final decision will be made post-assessment of all relevant factors.
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy acknowledged strong communication with Indian aviation authorities, but she withheld comments about the potential transfer of the recorders. She highlighted the crucial role of timely data retrieval in identifying any safety concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AAIB to Investigate Air India Dreamliner Crash in Ahmedabad
Black box of London-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport recovered: AAIB.
Air India Crash Under Scrutiny: AAIB Investigates
AAIB Launches Probe into Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
AAIB to decide on location for decoding flight recorder of crashed Air India plane after due assessment: Government.