Left Menu

Unraveling Air India's Black Box Mystery

The black box from the Air India plane crash that killed 271 people remains in India, under examination by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Aviation authorities are deciding if it will stay in India for analysis or go to the U.S., while maintaining international cooperation and communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:12 IST
Unraveling Air India's Black Box Mystery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The black box from the Air India jet crash, which resulted in 271 fatalities, remains in India for examination by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, according to news agency ANI and civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

The crash in Ahmedabad on June 12 stands as the most severe aviation disaster globally in a decade. Speculation about sending the flight data recorder to the United States for analysis persists, but Naidu emphasized that a final decision will be made post-assessment of all relevant factors.

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy acknowledged strong communication with Indian aviation authorities, but she withheld comments about the potential transfer of the recorders. She highlighted the crucial role of timely data retrieval in identifying any safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025