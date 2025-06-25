Peggy Whitson Leads Historic Axiom Space Launch to ISS

Early on Wednesday, retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson led a historic mission to the International Space Station, marking the fifth spaceflight of her career.

The mission was orchestrated by Axiom Space, collaborating with SpaceX, with Whitson accompanied by astronaut colleagues from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking their nations' first footsteps on the ISS.

Utilizing SpaceX's innovative Crew Dragon capsule, the team embarked on the Endeavor from Cape Canaveral, promising novel insights through microgravity research over their planned two-week mission duration.