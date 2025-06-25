Left Menu

Peggy Whitson Leads Historic Axiom Space Launch to ISS

Peggy Whitson, a retired NASA astronaut, leads a multinational crew on the Axiom Space's mission to the ISS. Joined by astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary, the mission highlights the debut of the new Crew Dragon capsule from SpaceX, aiming for groundbreaking microgravity research over a two-week stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:16 IST
astronaut

Early on Wednesday, retired NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson led a historic mission to the International Space Station, marking the fifth spaceflight of her career.

The mission was orchestrated by Axiom Space, collaborating with SpaceX, with Whitson accompanied by astronaut colleagues from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking their nations' first footsteps on the ISS.

Utilizing SpaceX's innovative Crew Dragon capsule, the team embarked on the Endeavor from Cape Canaveral, promising novel insights through microgravity research over their planned two-week mission duration.

